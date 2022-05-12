Left Menu

S.Korea willing to provide humanitarian aid to N.Korea amid reports of Omicron variant -Newsis

Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 12-05-2022 07:04 IST | Created: 12-05-2022 07:04 IST
South Korea's presidential office expressed willingness to provide humanitarian assistance to North Korea after it officially confirmed the first outbreak of COVID-19 in Pyongyang on Thursday, South Korea's Newsis reported. The North's official KCNA said earlier in the day a sub-variant of the highly transmissible Omicron virus has been detected in samples collected on Sunday.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has ordered all cities and counties to "strictly lock down" their regions to prevent the spread of the virus, KCNA said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

