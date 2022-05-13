Left Menu

Mizoram records 50 new Covid cases, tally at 2,27,899

Mizoram on Friday reported 50 fresh COVID-19 cases, raising the tally to 2,27,899, a health department official said. The death toll stood at 697 as no new fatality was reported since May 3. The daily positivity rate stood at 14.24 percent and the recovery rate at 99.59 percent, he said.

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 13-05-2022 09:58 IST | Created: 13-05-2022 09:47 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Mizoram on Friday reported 50 fresh COVID-19 cases, raising the tally to 2,27,899, a health department official said. The death toll stood at 697 as no new fatality was reported since May 3.

The daily positivity rate stood at 14.24 percent and the recovery rate at 99.59 percent, he said. The northeastern state now has 219 active cases, while 2,26,983 people have so far recovered from the disease. It has tested more than 19.26 lakh samples for coronavirus till date.

According to State Immunisation Officer Lalmuanawma Jongte, over 8.53 lakh people have been inoculated till Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

