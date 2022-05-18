Left Menu

Mozambique detects first case of polio in 30 years

The case, which marks the second imported case of wild poliovirus in southern Africa this year following an outbreak in Malawi in February, was found in the child who began experiencing the onset of paralysis towards the end of March, the WHO said. "The detection of another case of wild poliovirus in Africa is greatly concerning ...

Reuters | Cape Town | Updated: 18-05-2022 15:44 IST | Created: 18-05-2022 15:35 IST
Mozambique detects first case of polio in 30 years
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • South Africa

Mozambique on Wednesday declared a polio outbreak after the virus was detected in a child living in the northeastern Tete region, the first case of the poliovirus in the country in almost three decades, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said. The case, which marks the second imported case of wild poliovirus in southern Africa this year following an outbreak in Malawi in February, was found in a child who began experiencing the onset of paralysis towards the end of March, the WHO said.

"The detection of another case of wild poliovirus in Africa is greatly concerning ... It shows how dangerous this virus is and how quickly it can spread," Matshidiso Moeti, the WHO's regional director for Africa, said in a statement. Polio invades the nervous system and can cause irreversible paralysis within hours. It cannot be cured, but infection can be prevented by vaccination - and a dramatic reduction in cases worldwide in recent decades has been due to intense national and regional immunization campaigns in babies and children.

The WHO is supporting large-scale vaccinations targeting millions of children across southern Africa to halt the spread of the virus on the continent, which was declared free of indigenous wild polio in 2020 after eliminating all forms of the wild virus in Africa. Genomic sequencing suggests the newly confirmed case is linked to a strain that began circulating in Pakistan in 2019, similar to the case reported in Malawi this year, the WHO added.

In unvaccinated populations, polioviruses can re-emerge and spread swiftly. Cases of vaccine-derived polio can also occur in places where immunity is low and sanitation is poor, as vaccinated people can excrete the virus, putting the unvaccinated at risk.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX to launch 53 more Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit tomorrow

SpaceX to launch 53 more Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit tomorrow

 United States
2
Hubble captures four interacting dwarf galaxies, 166 million light-years from Earth

Hubble captures four interacting dwarf galaxies, 166 million light-years fro...

 Global
3
Researchers find link between Mars' dust storms and seasonal energy imbalance

Researchers find link between Mars' dust storms and seasonal energy imbalanc...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: FDA to soon authorize Pfizer's COVID booster shot for younger kids - NYT; Abbott, FDA reach agreement to reopen baby formula facility in Michigan and more

Health News Roundup: FDA to soon authorize Pfizer's COVID booster shot for y...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022