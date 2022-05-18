Left Menu

MP logs 37 new COVID-19 cases, zero death; active tally at 226

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 18-05-2022 20:23 IST | Created: 18-05-2022 20:23 IST
MP logs 37 new COVID-19 cases, zero death; active tally at 226
The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh rose to 10,42,024 on Wednesday after the detection of 37 new cases, while no fresh death due to the infection was registered in the state, a health department official said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 10,735, the official said.

The positivity rate, or cases detected per 100 tests, stood at 0.6 per cent, he said.

The recovery count increased by 43 to touch 10,31,063, leaving the state with 226 active cases, the official informed.

With 5,885 swab samples examined during the day, the cumulative number of tests in MP went up to 2,92,11,150 he added.

A government release said 11,83,76,540 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, including 46,236 on Wednesday.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 10,42,024, new cases 37, death toll 10,735, recoveries 10,31,063, active cases 226, total tests 2,92,11,150.

