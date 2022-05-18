Left Menu

TN logs 36 new COVID-19 cases

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 18-05-2022 20:54 IST | Created: 18-05-2022 20:53 IST
TN logs 36 new COVID-19 cases
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu on Wednesday recorded 36 new COVID-19 infections, including a returnee from Africa, aggregating to 34,54,722.

Among those tested positive include 18 men and 18 women, the health department said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 38,025 with nil fatalities getting reported in the last 24 hours.

Chennai accounted for the majority of new cases with 21, Chengalpet reported three, Cuddalore, Kancheepuram and Tiruchirapalli added six, while Madurai, Salem, Tiruvallur, Tuticorin, Tirunelveli, logged one case each.

The number of people who have recuperated from the viral disease rose to 34,16,376 with 39 more people getting discharged. Tamil Nadu currently has 321 active COVID-19 cases.

The state capital leads among districts with 184 active infections and overall 7,52,150 coronavirus cases.

A total of 14,623 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of tests so far to 6,64,44,864, the health bulletin said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch 53 more Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit tomorrow

(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch 53 more Starlink satellites to low-Earth...

 United States
2
Hubble captures four interacting dwarf galaxies, 166 million light-years from Earth

Hubble captures four interacting dwarf galaxies, 166 million light-years fro...

 Global
3
Researchers find link between Mars' dust storms and seasonal energy imbalance

Researchers find link between Mars' dust storms and seasonal energy imbalanc...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: FDA to soon authorize Pfizer's COVID booster shot for younger kids - NYT; Abbott, FDA reach agreement to reopen baby formula facility in Michigan and more

Health News Roundup: FDA to soon authorize Pfizer's COVID booster shot for y...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022