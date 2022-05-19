UK vaccine advisers eye autumn COVID boosters for over-65s

Britain's vaccine advisers on Thursday said that an anticipated autumn COVID booster campaign would be aimed at people aged over 65, care home residents, frontline health and social care workers and all adults in a clinical risk group.

Britain is offering a spring booster to the over-75s and immunosuppressed people, and ministers have spoken openly of plans for a further booster campaign in the autumn.

