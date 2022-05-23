Left Menu

UK not going to bring back temporary increase to state benefits -minister

Britain increased Universal Credit, benefit for unemployed and low-paid people, by 20 pounds ($25) a week during the COVID-19 pandemic, but the extra payment ended in October last year in a move that affected 4.4 million households. Some have called for it to be reinstated as surging inflation leaves many struggling to pay rising food, fuel and energy bills.

Reuters | London | Updated: 23-05-2022 13:23 IST | Created: 23-05-2022 13:18 IST
UK not going to bring back temporary increase to state benefits -minister
Simon Clarke Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Britain's government is not going to bring back a temporary increase to state benefits, introduced at the height of the coronavirus pandemic, as part of plans to tackle a cost-of-living crisis, a junior finance minister said on Monday. Britain increased Universal Credit, a benefit for unemployed and low-paid people, by 20 pounds ($25) a week during the COVID-19 pandemic, but the extra payment ended in October last year in a move that affected 4.4 million households.

Some have called for it to be reinstated as surging inflation leaves many struggling to pay rising food, fuel and energy bills. "We were always explicitly clear that was a temporary response to the pandemic," Chief Secretary to the Treasury Simon Clarke told BBC Radio.

"That is not going to return. The question is how we best now look at the next range of solutions to deal with the challenges." Last year, the government cut the "taper rate" for claimants of Universal Credit, the amount they lose as they increase their earnings from work, and Clarke said this was "precisely the kind of authentic Conservative solution to this question that we want to see". ($1 = 0.7957 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Research finds jellyfish stinging cells reveal biodiversity secrets

Research finds jellyfish stinging cells reveal biodiversity secrets

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Boeing's Starliner capsule docks with space station in uncrewed flight test; Grunt, hoo, pant, scream: Chimps use complex vocal communication

Science News Roundup: Boeing's Starliner capsule docks with space station in...

 Global
3
EXPLAINER-How concerned should we be about monkeypox?

EXPLAINER-How concerned should we be about monkeypox?

 Global
4
BJP accuses KCR of ignoring farmers' issues in Telangana, slams him over India tour

BJP accuses KCR of ignoring farmers' issues in Telangana, slams him over Ind...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022