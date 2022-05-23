WHO says no evidence monkeypox virus has mutated

Left Menu

Reuters | Updated: 23-05-2022 19:12 IST | Created: 23-05-2022 19:12 IST
The World Health Organization does not have evidence that the monkeypox virus has mutated, a senior executive at the U.N. agency said on Monday, noting the infectious disease that is endemic in west and central Africa has tended not to change.

Rosamund Lewis, head of the smallpox secretariat which is part of the WHO Emergencies Programme, told a briefing that mutations are typically lower with this virus, although genome sequencing of cases will help inform understanding of the current outbreak.

