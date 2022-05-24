French health authority recommends targeted monkeypox vaccinations

France's HAS health authority said on Tuesday it recommended starting a targeted vaccination campaign to fight monkeypox. The HAS said it recommended that as soon as a confirmed case of monkeypox has been discovered, vaccination should be given to adults who have been in contact with the patient and who are considered to be at risk.

Health staff who have been exposed to the patient without individual protection should also receive a jab, the HAS added.

