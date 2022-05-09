France's Macron: in favour of new entity of "political European community"

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday that he was in favour of a new type of "political European community" that would allow countries outside of the European Union to join "European core values."

Macron also reiterated at an EU event in Strasbourg that any steps to allow Ukraine to join the EU would require "in reality several years, and without doubt several decades."

