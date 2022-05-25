At 295, Mumbai reports highest COVID-19 cases in over three months

Mumbai on Wednesday reported 295 new coronavirus infections, highest in the last over three months, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in a statement.

No death on account of the pandemic was reported in the metropolis during the day, it said.

Earlier, the financial capital of the country had recorded 349 new cases and three deaths on February 12, 2022. The caseload in the city increased to 10,63,571, the BMC release said.

While infections are on the rise, they are not life-threatening as patients are recovering, a civic official said.

Out of 295 patients reported during the day, 12 were hospitalized. As many as 194 patients recovered, increasing the total of recovered persons in the city to 10,42,474.

There are 1,531 active coronavirus patients in Mumbai now. The civic body carried out 9,100 coronavirus tests since previous evening, which took the total of samples tested so far to 1,70,88,341.

The recovery rate in the city is 98 per cent, while overall growth rate of cases for the period between May 18 and 24 was 0.017 per cent. The caseload doubling period stands at 3,973 days.

