Covid: 445 new cases in Delhi, positivity rate 2.04 pc

Delhi on Friday logged 445 fresh COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 2.04 per cent, while no new death was reported due the viral disease, according to data shared by the city health department here.

With the new cases, Delhi's COVID-19 tally increased to 19,05,512 while the death toll stands at 26,208, the department said in its latest bulletin.

A total of 21,816 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the capital the previous day, it said. On Thursday, the national capital had recorded 403 fresh COVID-19 cases and one death, while the positivity rate was 1.76 per cent.

Delhi on Wednesday had reported 425 fresh COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 1.89 per cent, while four more people succumbed to the viral disease.

On Tuesday, the national capital had recorded 418 fresh COVID-19 cases, while the positivity rate stood at 2.27 per cent.

The number of daily COVID-19 cases in Delhi had touched the record high of 28,867 on January 13 this year during the third wave of the pandemic.

The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the third wave of the pandemic.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Delhi decreased to 1,627 from 1,661 on Thursday, the bulletin said.

As many as 1,113 patients are under home isolation, down from 1,180 the previous day, it said, adding that there are 393 containment zones in the capital.

There are 9,595 beds for COVID-19 patients in Delhi hospitals and 85 of those are occupied, the bulletin said.

