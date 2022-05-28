Left Menu

First case of monkeypox confirmed in Ireland

Reuters | Dublin | Updated: 28-05-2022 17:59 IST | Created: 28-05-2022 17:45 IST
Ireland has confirmed its first case of monkeypox, the country's health agency said on Saturday.

A separate suspected case is also being investigated and test results are awaited, the Health Service Executive (HSE) said in a statement.

Around 20 countries where monkeypox is not endemic have reported outbreaks of the viral disease, with more than 200 confirmed or suspected infections mostly in Europe.

