First case of monkeypox confirmed in Ireland

Ireland has confirmed its first case of monkeypox, the country's health agency said on Saturday.

A separate suspected case is also being investigated and test results are awaited, the Health Service Executive (HSE) said in a statement.

Around 20 countries where monkeypox is not endemic have reported outbreaks of the viral disease, with more than 200 confirmed or suspected infections mostly in Europe.

