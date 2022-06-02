Left Menu

N.Korea reports 96,610 more people with fever symptoms - KCNA

Reuters | Pyongyang | Updated: 02-06-2022 02:51 IST | Created: 02-06-2022 02:50 IST
N.Korea reports 96,610 more people with fever symptoms - KCNA
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • North Korea

North Korea reported 96,610 more people showing fever symptoms amid its nationwide lockdown aimed at containing the impoverished country's first confirmed COVID-19 outbreak, its state media KCNA said on Thursday.

The media, however, did not mention whether there were any new deaths.

Also Read: North Korea hails recovery as WHO worries over missing data

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: In an ancient shark showdown, 'Jaws' may have doomed 'The Meg'; U.S. FAA delays SpaceX's final environmental decision to June 13 and more

Science News Roundup: In an ancient shark showdown, 'Jaws' may have doomed '...

 Global
2
NASA’s Parker Solar Probe's 12th close approach to the sun set to take place today

NASA’s Parker Solar Probe's 12th close approach to the sun set to take place...

 Global
3
OxygenOS 12 (Android 12) update goes live for OnePlus Nord 2

OxygenOS 12 (Android 12) update goes live for OnePlus Nord 2

Global
4
NASA's Perseverance Mars rover uses AI to select rock targets to zap

NASA's Perseverance Mars rover uses AI to select rock targets to zap

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022