N.Korea reports 96,610 more people with fever symptoms - KCNA
North Korea reported 96,610 more people showing fever symptoms amid its nationwide lockdown aimed at containing the impoverished country's first confirmed COVID-19 outbreak, its state media KCNA said on Thursday.
The media, however, did not mention whether there were any new deaths.
