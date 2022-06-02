N.Korea reports 96,610 more people with fever symptoms - KCNA

North Korea reported 96,610 more people showing fever symptoms amid its nationwide lockdown aimed at containing the impoverished country's first confirmed COVID-19 outbreak, its state media KCNA said on Thursday.

The media, however, did not mention whether there were any new deaths.

