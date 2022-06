Africa's COVID deaths to fall by 94% in 2022, WHO analysis shows

Deaths on the African continent from COVID-19 are expected to fall by nearly 94 percent in 2022 compared to last year, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Thursday, citing its own modeling.

Although African countries struggled early in the pandemic to secure COVID vaccines as rich countries hoarded available doses, many are now well-supplied with shots but are having difficulties getting them into arms. The reasons include hesitancy and logistics. As of the end of May, Africa had reported over 11.8 million confirmed COVID cases and more than 250,000 deaths, according to data from the WHO Africa's office, which will publish more details of its modeling later in the day.

