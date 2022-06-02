Shanghai residents' relief over the easing of a two-month COVID-19 lockdown is giving way to frustration as they face hours waiting in line for virus tests and must show negative results to be permitted to enter public spaces. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS * Eikon users, see COVID-19: MacroVitals https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1592404098 for a case tracker and summary of news. ASIA-PACIFIC

* COVID-19 flare-ups in parts of China's northeastern Jilin and Liaoning provinces are still developing, with the source of infection unclear and the risk of spreading high, a national health official said. * China's National Health Commission said it would strengthen supervision over nucleic acid-based COVID testing, after a handful of labs were punished for violations that affected accuracy during Beijing city's testing drives.

* Beijing authorities rolled out a slew of measures to support the city's economy and employment amid disruption from the COVID-19 outbreak, its government said. * The World Health Organization has cast doubts on North Korea's claims of progress in the fight against a COVID-19 outbreak, saying it believes the situation is getting worse, not better, amid an absence of independent data. EUROPE

* Moderna said it has agreed to push back some COVID-19 vaccine deliveries to the European Union by several months to later in 2022 or early next year. * An Omicron sub-variant has fuelled a surge in COVID-19 cases in Portugal. It now has the world's second-highest infection rate, potentially threatening the tourism sector's recovery.

* Elon Musk's demand that Tesla staff stop "phoning it in" and get back to the office got short shrift from Germany's largest trade union. Many large employers in Germany have already embraced hybrid working models following the pandemic. AMERICAS * COVID-19 cases in the Americas increased 10.4% last week from the previous one, but countries must also pay attention to a rise in other respiratory viruses in the region, the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) said on Wednesday. AFRICA AND THE MIDDLE EAST

* Deaths on the African continent from COVID-19 are expected to fall by nearly 94 percent in 2022 compared to last year, modelling by the World Health Organization (WHO) showed. * The United Arab Emirates has vaccinated all those who must be vaccinated against COVID-19 in country, state news agency WAM reported.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * Pfizer and partner BioNTech have completed the filing with the U.S. drugs regulator seeking authorization for their COVID-19 vaccine in children under five years of age.

* A study in Japan found that women were significantly more likely than men to develop rash-like side effects after a first dose of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine. ECONOMIC IMPACT * Chinese stocks closed higher after choppy trade on Thursday, as initial euphoria over additional stimulus measures to support an ailing economy was countered by investor concerns over Beijing's zero-COVID policy and a potential rebound in cases.

* Most European Union countries have boosted their renewable plans since 2020, putting them on course to cut fossil fuel use this decade as the energy and COVID-19 crises have spurred, not derailed their green transition, researchers said. (Compiled by Olivier Sorgho and Shailesh Kuber; Editing by Catherine Evans)

