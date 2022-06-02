COVID-19 cases continue to rise in TN

Tamil Nadu on Thursday added 145 new COVID-19 cases, including a returnee from the United Arab Emirates, taking the total positives to 34,55,758.

The toll remained unchanged at 38,025 with nil fatalities, a medical bulletin said.

The state has been witnessing a rise in fresh infections over the last few days with majority of them contributed by clusters emerging at educational institutions.

As many as 63 people have recuperated in the last 24 hours aggregating to 34,17,022 leaving 711 active infections, it said.

Chennai accounted for the majority of new cases with 58. Chengalpet 53, Tiruvallur 12 while Coimbatore added 8, Kancheepuram, Ranipet, Vellore recorded six, Krishnagiri 4, Dharmapuri, Kanyakumari, Tiruppur logged one each.

The state capital leads among districts with 326 active infections and overall 7,52,650 coronavirus cases.

A total of 14,864 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of tests so far to 6.66 crore.

