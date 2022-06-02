Left Menu

67 new COVID-19 cases in Telangana

Telangana on Thursday clocked 67 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the total infection count to 7,93,419. Hyderabad reported the highest number of cases with 40.A health department bulletin said 27 people recuperated from the infection and the cumulative number of recoveries till date was 7,88,787.The recovery rate stood at 99.42 per cent. The bulletin said 10,489 samples were tested today.The number of active cases was 521, it said.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 02-06-2022 22:43 IST | Created: 02-06-2022 22:42 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Telangana on Thursday clocked 67 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the total infection count to 7,93,419. Hyderabad reported the highest number of cases with 40.

A health department bulletin said 27 people recuperated from the infection and the cumulative number of recoveries till date was 7,88,787.

The recovery rate stood at 99.42 per cent. No fresh fatality occurred due to the infectious disease and the toll continued to be 4,111. The bulletin said 10,489 samples were tested today.

The number of active cases was 521, it said.

