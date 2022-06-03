Left Menu

Covid: 9 new cases in J&K

There are 61 active cases while the overall recoveries have reached 4,49,458, officials said.The COVID-19 death toll stands at 4,752. No Covid-related fatality was reported in the last 24 hours, officials said.There were 51 confirmed cases of mucormycosis black fungus, they added.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 03-06-2022 18:58 IST | Created: 03-06-2022 18:58 IST
Jammu and Kashmir reported nine new Covid cases on Friday that took the infection tally to 4,54,271, officials said.

Of the new cases, eight were reported from Jammu district while one was detected in Srinagar district, they said. There are 61 active cases while the overall recoveries have reached 4,49,458, officials said.

The COVID-19 death toll stands at 4,752. No Covid-related fatality was reported in the last 24 hours, officials said.

There were 51 confirmed cases of mucormycosis (black fungus), they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

