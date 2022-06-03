Left Menu

Mumbai civic chief orders increase in testing; mass-testing in housing societies where COVID-19 cases are found

The number of daily COVID-19 tests should be increased to over 30,000 from the current 8,000 tests, as the rate of infection has reached 8 per cent which is a warning sign, he told the officials.The city reported 763 cases on Friday.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 03-06-2022 20:26 IST | Created: 03-06-2022 20:26 IST
Mumbai civic chief orders increase in testing; mass-testing in housing societies where COVID-19 cases are found
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amid a steady rise in coronavirus cases, Mumbai municipal commissioner Iqbal Chahal on Friday directed civic officials to conduct mass testing in residential buildings where infections have been found recently. The number of daily COVID-19 tests should be increased to over 30,000 from the current 8,000 tests, as the rate of infection has reached 8 per cent which is a warning sign, he told the officials.

The city reported 763 cases on Friday. Chahal held a video conference with civic officials alongwith Maharashtra government's Covid task force member Dr Sanjay Oka earlier in the day, said a release issued by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

''Experts from IIT Kanpur have predicted that a fourth wave of COVID-19 will hit in July, and their warning must be taken seriously, because their predictions about previous waves had been true. Given the recent increase in cases, the possibility of a fourth wave cannot be ruled out,'' the civic chief was quoted as saying in the release.

Considering the possibility of a fourth wave and waterborne diseases as the monsoon season is set to begin, the concerned offices and the departments have been asked to be prepared, the BMC said.

The commissioner also asked civic officials to ensure that medical laboratories do not give COVID-19 reports directly to any patient.

All daily reports of patients should be first sent to the civic body and strict action will be taken against testing facilities if this rule is violated, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: In an ancient shark showdown, 'Jaws' may have doomed 'The Meg'; U.S. FAA delays SpaceX final environmental decision to June 13 and more

Science News Roundup: In an ancient shark showdown, 'Jaws' may have doomed '...

 Global
2
Watch planetary breakup, a large star cluster and more celestial events in June 2022

Watch planetary breakup, a large star cluster and more celestial events in J...

 Global
3
OnePlus Nord update brings May 2022 security patch; new features and bug fixes

OnePlus Nord update brings May 2022 security patch; new features and bug fix...

 India
4
Odd News Roundup: Tennis-Kasatkina's recipe for French Open success: French fries; Mayhem assured as Cheese Rolling returns to the British sporting calendar

Odd News Roundup: Tennis-Kasatkina's recipe for French Open success: French ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022