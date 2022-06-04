Wearing mask is not mandatory but advised, says Maha health minister

Amid confusion over the Maharashtra government's latest communication on the use of masks, Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Saturday said it was only an appeal and masks have not been made mandatory in the state. Coronavirus cases have been rising steadily in the state for the last few days. The state health department on Friday issued a letter to district and civic authorities, asking them to ramp up testing and advising people to wear masks in enclosed spaces such as trains, buses, cinemas, auditoriums, offices, hospitals, colleges and schools. But confusion prevailed as to whether it intended to make the use of masks mandatory once again. The mask compulsion had been removed in April.

Speaking to reporters in Pune, Tope said, "Although the letter by the health ministry says the use of masks is a must, it is in fact an appeal to people to wear masks. No action will be taken against those who don't wear them." Wearing masks is advised in enclosed places such as trains, buses, schools, and colleges. People are expected to wear masks in such places, he added.

The surge in COVID-19 cases is noticeable in Mumbai, Pune, Palghar, Thane, and parts of Raigad district, the minister said.

The Union health ministry had also sent an advisory to the state a few days ago regarding the increase in cases, Tope said.

"The state task force on COVID-19 which met two days ago in Mumbai decided to appeal to people to wear masks more frequently to minimize the chances of contracting the infection. The state government will observe the situation for the next 15 days," he said.

Though the cases are on the rise, hospitalizations are still very low, indicating that infections are very mild, he said.

"The state government has also asked all district collectors and municipal commissioners to accelerate testing and vaccination. The authorities should monitor whether people are wearing masks at designated places," Tope said.

Maharashtra on Friday recorded 1,134 new coronavirus infections, the highest daily rise in cases since February 24, and three deaths. The tally of active cases rose 12 percent to 5,127.

