Delhi records 405 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours

The national capital reported 405 new COVID cases in the last 24 hours, according to a health bulletin by the Delhi government on Saturday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-06-2022 22:25 IST | Created: 04-06-2022 22:25 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
The national capital reported 405 new COVID cases in the last 24 hours, according to a health bulletin by the Delhi government on Saturday. The bulletin said that 3,86,05,958 tests for coronavirus have been conducted so far and 19,634 persons were vaccinated against the disease in the last 24 hours.

A positivity rate of 2.07 per cent was observed in the last 24 hours and the country's total COVID-19 active cumulative positive cases stood at 19,08,387. According to the bulletin, the active cases in the city stand at 1,469.

With zero death during the last 24 hours, the death toll remained at 26,212 in the city. Under the nationwide COVID vaccination drive, 19,634 beneficiaries were jabbed with the vaccine taking the total number of vaccinations in the city to 3,43,12,444.

The city has 255 containment zones. The bulletin said 9,696 beneficiaries were vaccinated with precaution dose in the last 24 hours, taking the total beneficiaries to 11,37,284. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

