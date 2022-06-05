Left Menu

China reports 162 new COVID cases for June 4 vs 171 a day earlier

That compares with 171 new cases a day earlier - 46 symptomatic and 125 asymptomatic, which China counts separately. There were no new deaths, leaving the nation's death toll at 5,226. As of Saturday, mainland China had confirmed 224,310 cases with symptoms.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 05-06-2022 06:43 IST | Created: 05-06-2022 06:43 IST
China reports 162 new COVID cases for June 4 vs 171 a day earlier
  • Country:
  • China

Mainland China recorded 162 new coronavirus cases on June 4, of which 56 were symptomatic and 106 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Sunday. That compares with 171 new cases a day earlier - 46 symptomatic and 125 asymptomatic, which China counts separately.

There were no new deaths, leaving the nation's death toll at 5,226. As of Saturday, mainland China had confirmed 224,310 cases with symptoms. China's capital Beijing reported 16 new local symptomatic cases, up from five a day earlier, and three new local asymptomatic cases, up from one, according to the local government.

Shanghai reported six new local symptomatic cases, up from five a day earlier, and 16 new local asymptomatic cases versus nine the previous day, local government data showed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA, SpaceX now targeting June 10 to launch next cargo mission to space station

NASA, SpaceX now targeting June 10 to launch next cargo mission to space sta...

 United States
2
This button-sized instrument will fly aboard NASA's DAVINCI mission to Venus

This button-sized instrument will fly aboard NASA's DAVINCI mission to Venus

 Global
3
Another ship sent to take metal to Russia arrives in Mariupol -TASS

Another ship sent to take metal to Russia arrives in Mariupol -TASS

Ukraine
4
Health News Roundup: Spain's monkeypox case tally rises to 186, Health Ministry says; J&J, AbbVie cancer drug significantly slows progression of rare lymphoma: study and more

Health News Roundup: Spain's monkeypox case tally rises to 186, Health Minis...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022