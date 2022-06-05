China reports 162 new COVID cases for June 4 vs 171 a day earlier
That compares with 171 new cases a day earlier - 46 symptomatic and 125 asymptomatic, which China counts separately. There were no new deaths, leaving the nation's death toll at 5,226. As of Saturday, mainland China had confirmed 224,310 cases with symptoms.
Mainland China recorded 162 new coronavirus cases on June 4, of which 56 were symptomatic and 106 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Sunday. That compares with 171 new cases a day earlier - 46 symptomatic and 125 asymptomatic, which China counts separately.
There were no new deaths, leaving the nation's death toll at 5,226. As of Saturday, mainland China had confirmed 224,310 cases with symptoms. China's capital Beijing reported 16 new local symptomatic cases, up from five a day earlier, and three new local asymptomatic cases, up from one, according to the local government.
Shanghai reported six new local symptomatic cases, up from five a day earlier, and 16 new local asymptomatic cases versus nine the previous day, local government data showed.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
