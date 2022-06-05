Left Menu

Centre calls for setting up blood group testing camps at all health centres on World Blood Donor Day

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-06-2022 15:03 IST | Created: 05-06-2022 14:59 IST
Centre calls for setting up blood group testing camps at all health centres on World Blood Donor Day
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As part of its various activities to promote blood donation and create awareness, the Centre has advised setting up of blood group testing facilities at primary health centers, community health centers, and district hospitals on World Blood Donor Day on June 14.

The Union Health Ministry has written to all states and union territories, saying such an initiative will be useful in emergencies and for blood donation.

All central government ministries, hospitals/institutions, and government and private medical colleges have also been advised to organize similar activities on June 14.

''To ensure that everyone who needs transfusion has access to safe blood, the country needs voluntary, unpaid blood donors who donate blood regularly. An effective blood donor program requires the wide and active participation of the population,'' Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said in the letter to states, UTs, and all ministries and departments of the Government of India.

The campaign slogan for this year's World Blood Donor Day is 'donating blood is an act of solidarity.

The ministry has suggested an action plan to the states and UTs to be implemented to maximize registration of willing blood donors along with optimal blood collection and spread awareness among rural masses through felicitation of blood donors and organizing pledge-taking ceremonies at the gram panchayat level. The pledge can be administered by the respective sarpanch.

Similar activities may be organized at the block and district levels.

A pledge in English or Hindi or a regional language for blood donation will be administered through both physical events at all levels and digital platforms. The ministry has asked states and UTs to get the template of the pledge translated into regional languages for wider dissemination.

''To promote the registration of blood donors and create awareness, facility for blood group testing may be made available on 14th June 2022 at all PHCS/CHCs/Sub-district and District hospitals and other blood banks as per feasibility. This will help the common citizens to know their blood group which will be useful in emergencies for blood donation,'' the letter stated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA, SpaceX now targeting June 10 to launch next cargo mission to space station

NASA, SpaceX now targeting June 10 to launch next cargo mission to space sta...

 United States
2
This button-sized instrument will fly aboard NASA's DAVINCI mission to Venus

This button-sized instrument will fly aboard NASA's DAVINCI mission to Venus

 Global
3
Astronomers conduct exercise to defend Earth from potentially hazardous asteroids

Astronomers conduct exercise to defend Earth from potentially hazardous aste...

 United States
4
Another ship sent to take metal to Russia arrives in Mariupol -TASS

Another ship sent to take metal to Russia arrives in Mariupol -TASS

Ukraine

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022