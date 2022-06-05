Left Menu

Chhattisgarh sees seven COVID-19 cases, no death; active tally now 68

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 05-06-2022 21:30 IST | Created: 05-06-2022 21:30 IST
Chhattisgarh on Sunday recorded seven COVID-19 cases, taking the tally in the state to 11,52,499, while the death toll remained unchanged at 14,034, an official said.

The seven cases comprised three in Bilaspur, two in Raipur and one each in Raigarh and Durg districts at a positivity rate of 0.95, while no new COVID-19 case was reported in 24 districts, he said.

The number of recoveries reached 11,38,397 after three persons completed home isolation, leaving the state with an active tally of 68, the official said.

With 739 samples examined during the day, the overall number of tests went up to 1,77,52,170, he added.Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 11,52,499, new cases 7, death toll 14,034, recovered 11,38,397, active cases 68, today tests 739, total tests 1,77,52,170.

