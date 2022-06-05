Kerala: Norovirus infection in two children detected

Kerala government on Sunday said norovirus infection, similar to the diarrhoea-inducing rotavirus, was confirmed in two children residing near here. The Health Department evaluated the situation and said precautionary measures have been taken as the virus spreads through contaminated water and food. State Health Minister Veena George said the disease is highly-contagious and urged the people to maintain hygiene. ''Norovirus infection has been detected in two children and their health condition is stable. There is no need to be concerned at the moment but everyone should remain careful and maintain cleanliness,'' Minister said.

The infection was detected after samples of students who complained of food poisoning were tested at a government lab. Officials suspect the food poisoning took place after the students took mid-day meals at school. The Minister said the norovirus can be cured and prevented from spreading. Norovirus can be transmitted through contaminated food, water, and surfaces through cases of vomiting and/or diarrhoea, headaches and body aches, the Health Department said. In extreme cases, loss of fluids occur and that could lead to dehydration, it said while urgingt he people to follow precautions such as repeatedly washing hands with soap after using the lavatory.

