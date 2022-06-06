Left Menu

Bimal Gurung discharged from Sikkim hospital

PTI | Gangtok | Updated: 06-06-2022 20:24 IST | Created: 06-06-2022 20:24 IST
Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) president Bimal Gurung was on Monday discharged from Sir Thutob Namgyal Memorial Hospital (STNM) in Gangtok after improvement in his health condition.

The Gorkha leader was admitted to the hospital in the Sikkim capital on May 30 after the deterioration of his health while staging a hunger strike in his hometown Darjeeling in neighbouring West Bengal seeking deferment of the June 26 Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) polls and expansion of the semi-autonomous council's jurisdiction.

Gurung left for Darjeeling and made a brief stopover at Chorten monastery in Deorali where he offered prayers.

In a social media post, Gurung thanked STNM authorities for providing him with excellent medical services which led to his speedy recovery from various ailments he was suffering from at the time of his admission. ''I was able to make an early health recovery as the medical team and staff of STNM Hospital left no stone unturned in my treatment. I extend my sincere thanks to Dr D P Rai and the entire medical team of STNM Hospital,'' the GJM leader said.

Gurung's health parameters had deteriorated on the fifth day of his hunger strike, following which he was admitted to the premier health institute of Sikkim. Doctors attending to Gurung had then said he has high blood sugar levels, which were fluctuating, and he was passing blood through his urine.

GJM general secretary Roshan Giri had then said that Gurung withdrew his indefinite fast after 100 hours on the advice of doctors and the party has decided to not contest the polls to the 45-member GTA being held after 10 years. The party had swept the first election of the rechristened council in 2011.

