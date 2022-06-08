Beijing city reports no new local COVID cases during the 15 hours to 3pm Wednesday

The Chinese capital Beijing reported no new domestically transmitted COVID-19 infection cases during the 15 hours to 3 p.m. local time (0700 GMT) on Wednesday, a disease control official said.

The city has had 1,831 COVID infections as of 3 p.m. local time Wednesday since April 22, Pang Xinghuo, deputy director at Beijing Center for Disease Prevention and Control, told a news briefing.

