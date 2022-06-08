Beijing city reports no new local COVID cases during the 15 hours to 3pm Wednesday
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 08-06-2022 14:14 IST | Created: 08-06-2022 14:11 IST
- Country:
- China
The Chinese capital Beijing reported no new domestically transmitted COVID-19 infection cases during the 15 hours to 3 p.m. local time (0700 GMT) on Wednesday, a disease control official said.
The city has had 1,831 COVID infections as of 3 p.m. local time Wednesday since April 22, Pang Xinghuo, deputy director at Beijing Center for Disease Prevention and Control, told a news briefing.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Beijing
- Chinese
- COVID
- Pang Xinghuo
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Beijing reports 41 new symptomatic COVID cases, 7 asymptomatic cases for May 23
WRAPUP 1-Beijing ramps up COVID quarantine, Shanghai residents decry uneven rules
Beijing city reports 35 new local COVID cases
WRAPUP 2-Beijing ramps up COVID quarantines, Shanghai residents decry uneven rules
China, Hong Kong shares slump as Beijing ramps up COVID measures