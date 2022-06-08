Cabinet approves signing of MoU between India and USA in field of health sector
This Memorandum of Understanding will further strengthen relations between India and the USA within the framework of international scientific and technological cooperation in fields of mutual interest.
The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, has approved signing of Memorandum of Understanding among the Department of Biotechnology, Government of the Republic of India (DBT) and the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and International AIDS Vaccine Initiative (IAVI), USA to contribute towards the development of new, improved and innovative biomedical tools and technologies to prevent and treat HIV, TB, Covid-19 and other emerging infectious and neglected diseases.
