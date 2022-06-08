FACTBOX-Monkeypox cases around the world

Nearly 30 countries where monkeypox is not endemic have reported outbreaks of the viral disease as confirmed cases crossed 1,100, most of them in Europe.

Monkeypox, which spreads through close contact and was first found in monkeys, mostly occurs in the west and central Africa and only very occasionally spreads elsewhere. Below is a list of non-endemic countries that have so far reported suspected or confirmed cases, in alphabetical order:

ASIA-PACIFIC * AUSTRALIA, which on May 20 reported its first case, had confirmed six cases as of June 3.

EUROPE * AUSTRIA confirmed its first case on May 22.

* BELGIUM detected its first two cases on May 20 and a total of 17 by June 5. * the CZECH REPUBLIC detected its first case on May 24, reaching a total of six as of June 2.

* DENMARK confirmed its first case on May 23 and a total of three as of June 3. * FINLAND reported its first case on May 27, the second on June 2.

* FRANCE had confirmed 66 cases by June 7. * GERMANY reported its first case on May 20 and a total of 80 by June 7.

* GIBRALTAR confirmed its first case on June 1. * HUNGARY reported its first case on May 31.

* IRELAND had confirmed seven cases as of June 7, with the first on May 28. * ITALY had detected 20 cases as of June 1, since its first on May 19, and suspected one more.

* LATVIA confirmed its first case on June 3. * MALTA reported one case on June 2.

* The NETHERLANDS, which reported its first case on May 20, had confirmed 54 as of June 7. * NORWAY reported its first case on May 31.

* PORTUGAL confirmed 25 new cases on June 8, bringing its total to 191. * SLOVENIA has reported a total of six cases since its first one on May 24.

* SPAIN confirmed 27 new cases on June 7, bringing the total to 225. * SWEDEN confirmed its first case on May 19 and a total of five by June 2.

* SWITZERLAND had confirmed a total of 10 cases as of June 7, with the first on May 21. * The UNITED KINGDOM had confirmed 321 cases as of June 7, including 305 cases in England, 11 in Scotland, two in Northern Ireland, and three in Wales.

MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA * ISRAEL had reported two cases as of June 2, with its first on May 21.

* MOROCCO reported its first case on June 2. * The UNITED ARAB EMIRATES had reported a total of 13 infections since its first on May 24.

AMERICAS * ARGENTINA had confirmed two cases as of June 2.

* CANADA had confirmed 81 infections as of June 7. * MEXICO confirmed its first case on May 28.

* The UNITED STATES had confirmed 35 cases in 12 states by June 8. Sources: Data from World Health Organization and U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Reuters stories, releases from local authorities

