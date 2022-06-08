More than 1,000 monkeypox cases reported to WHO - briefing
Reuters | London | Updated: 08-06-2022 19:01 IST | Created: 08-06-2022 19:01 IST
There have been more than 1,000 monkeypox cases reported to the World Health Organization in the current outbreak outside the countries in Africa where it more commonly spreads.
WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the risk of monkeypox becoming established in these non-endemic countries was real, but preventable.
Twenty-nine countries have reported cases in the current outbreak, which began in May.
