Goa CM urges people to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour amid rise in infections

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday said the state government is monitoring the rise in the number of COVID-19 cases and appealed to people to take precautions against the infection.Goa has seen a steady increase in COVID-19 cases over the last few days.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 09-06-2022 14:11 IST | Created: 09-06-2022 14:00 IST
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Goa has seen a steady increase in COVID-19 cases over the last few days. The state has reported 77 new infections, taking the number of active cases to 376. Speaking to reporters here, Sawant said that the state government has been monitoring the rise in infections. People should take precautions by adopting Covid-appropriate behavior.

People should follow all protocols recommended to prevent the spread of the virus, he said.

As on Wednesday, Goa's COVID-19 tally stood at 2,46,192, which includes 2,41,984 recoveries and 3,832 fatalities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

