Shanghai to conduct mass COVID testing in 7 of its 16 districts at weekend

The Chinese commercial hub of Shanghai will carry out mass testing for COVID-19 in seven districts over the weekend, a local health official said on Thursday.

The districts to be tested are Pudong, Huangpu, Jingan, Xuhui, Hongkou, Baoshan, and Minhang, the deputy director of Shanghai's health commission, Zhao Dandan, told a media briefing.

Shanghai, a city of 25 million people, has a total of 16 districts.

