Shanghai to conduct mass COVID testing in 7 of its 16 districts at weekend
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 09-06-2022 15:09 IST | Created: 09-06-2022 14:58 IST
- Country:
- China
The Chinese commercial hub of Shanghai will carry out mass testing for COVID-19 in seven districts over the weekend, a local health official said on Thursday.
The districts to be tested are Pudong, Huangpu, Jingan, Xuhui, Hongkou, Baoshan, and Minhang, the deputy director of Shanghai's health commission, Zhao Dandan, told a media briefing.
Shanghai, a city of 25 million people, has a total of 16 districts.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
WRAPUP 1-Shanghai heading out of lockdown but China still lost in economic gloom
WRAPUP 2-Shanghai heading out of lockdown but China still lost in economic gloom
Health News Roundup: COVID-hit Shanghai heads for lockdown exit but China still lost in economic gloom; Britain's UKHSA says it has procured 20,000 doses of vaccine against monkeypox and more
World News Roundup: COVID-hit Shanghai heads for lockdown exit but China still lost in economic gloom; Two more Conservatives pull support from UK PM over 'partygate' and more
Shanghai to allow some students to resume class from June 6