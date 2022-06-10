Mumbai reports 1,956 COVID-19 cases, highest since Jan 23; positivity rate at 12.7 pc

Left Menu

Mumbai on Friday reported 1,956 new COVID-19 cases, highest daily rise in infections since January 23, but no new death, a civic official said. On Thursday, Mumbai had reported 1,702 new cases.

The case tally in India's financial capital rose to 10,77,199, a civic official said. The death toll stood unchanged at 19,570.

The number of active cases rose from 7,898 a day earlier to 9,191 on Friday.

The positivity rate, or cases detected per 100 tests, also went above the 10 per cent mark after a long time, and stood at 12.74 per cent. It was 9.64 per cent on Thursday.

The recovery count increased by 763 in the last 24 hours to reach 10,48,438, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official said.

In the first ten days of June, the city reported almost double the number of cases it had reported in entire May.

Between June 1 to 10, the metropolis reported 11,397 COVID-19 cases, while in May it had added only 5,979 cases. The city also reported four deaths in the first 10 days of June against three deaths in entire May.

On Friday, 15,346 COVID-19 test were carried out in the metropolis, taking the tally of tests conducted so far to 1,72,60,172.

A day before, 17,648 tests were carried out in the city.

Out of 1,956 new patients, 1,873 were asymptomatic and 83 symptomatic patients have been admitted in hospitals. Of these only three patients are on oxygen support, the BMC said.

Of the 24,943 hospital beds for COVID-19 patients in the city, only 369 beds are occupied.

After the discharge of 763 recovered patients in the last 24 hours, the number of recovered patients climbed to 10, 48,438.

Overall growth rate of cases in Mumbai was 0.107 per cent for the period between June 3 to 9, and the caseload doubling rate is 642 days.

