Left Menu

Take steps to contain spread of COVID-19 in TN, CM tells officials

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 11-06-2022 18:02 IST | Created: 11-06-2022 18:00 IST
Take steps to contain spread of COVID-19 in TN, CM tells officials
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Measures should be taken to contain the spread of coronavirus in Tamil Nadu and facilities to treat COVID-19 affected patients should be kept ready in the wake of a rise in fresh infections, Chief Minister M K Stalin said on Saturday.

The Chief Minister, who chaired a meeting to review the COVID-19 situation in the State with various stakeholders, advised various departments, including health and family welfare, local administration, to join hands in containing the virus spread.

Witnessing a sharp increase in new cases, Tamil Nadu on Friday reported 219 cases, pushing the overall tally to 34,56,916 while death toll remained unchanged at 38,025 till date.

Stalin, with the emergence of COVID-19 clusters in Chennai and neighbouring districts, directed the Health Department officials to test that all the members who took part in a function if an individual who has attended it has developed COVID-19 symptoms.

Necessary awareness campaigns on adhering to COVID-19 protocols like wearing a facial mask, maintaining social distancing, the Chief Minister said in a press release.

Noting that the vaccination is the only weapon to fight against the virus, he said the government was firm in administering the vaccine shots to every individual in the State.

According to him, 93.82 per cent of people in the State have received first dose while 82.94 per cent the second dose.

''About 43 lakh people were yet to receive the first dose and 1.20 crore second dose. These people should be encouraged to get vaccinated by educating them on the benefits of vaccination,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Norway to return its military helicopters, seek repayment from NH Industries

Norway to return its military helicopters, seek repayment from NH Industries

 Norway
2
Health News Roundup: N.Korea reports 45,540 more people with fever symptoms amid COVID outbreak -KCNA; Diabetes may increase long COVID risk; COVID while pregnant is linked to baby brain development issues and more

Health News Roundup: N.Korea reports 45,540 more people with fever symptoms ...

 Global
3
3 years after hospital switched her newborn, woman reunited with son

3 years after hospital switched her newborn, woman reunited with son

 India
4
ANALYSIS-Russia gas crisis highlights Europe's green energy storage problem

ANALYSIS-Russia gas crisis highlights Europe's green energy storage problem

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022