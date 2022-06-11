Covid: 795 new cases, positivity rate climbs to 4.11 pc

Delhi on Saturday recorded 795 new Covid cases and zero death, while the positivity rate increased to 4.11 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department here.

Delhi had reported 899 new coronavirus cases and four related deaths on May 13, while the positivity rate had stood at 3.34 per cent, according to official figures.

On both Thursday and Friday, daily cases were reported in excess of 600 and positivity rate had stood at over 3 per cent.

With the new cases, Delhi's COVID-19 tally has increased to 19,12,063 while the death toll stood at 26,218, the department said in its latest bulletin.

Delhi on Friday had logged 655 COVID-19 cases and two fatalities, while the positivity rate was 3.11 per cent.

The city on Thursday had logged 622 COVID-19 cases and two more fatalities, while the positivity rate was 3.17 per cent.

A total of 19,326 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the capital the previous day, it said.

On May 15, Delhi had reported 613 Covid cases with a positivity rate of 2.74 per cent and three deaths.

The number of daily COVID-19 cases in Delhi had touched the record high of 28,867 on January 13 this year during the third wave of the pandemic.

The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the third wave of the pandemic.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Delhi increased to 2,247 from 2,008 on Friday, the bulletin said.

As many as 1,360 patients are under home isolation, up from 1,262 the previous day, it said.

There are 9,587 beds for COVID-19 patients in Delhi hospitals and of those 94 are occupied, the bulletin said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)