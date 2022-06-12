India manage 148-6 against SA in 2nd T20I
India posted 148 for six against South Africa after being put into bat in the second T20I of the five-match series here on Sunday.
Shreyas Iyer (40) was the top-scorer, while opener Ishan Kishan (34) and 'designated finisher' Dinesh Karthik (30 not out) also chipped in to take India to a competitive score.
Anrich Nortje (2/36) was the most successful bowler for South Africa, which produced a clinical effort after winning the toss and opting to field.
Kagiso Rabada (1/15), Wayne parnell (1/23), Dwaine Pretorius (1/40) and Keshav Maharaj (1/12) were also among wickets.
Brief Score: India: 148 for 6 in 20 overs (Shreyas Iyer 40; Anrich Nortje 2/36).
