MP logs 59 COVID-19 cases

The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh reached 10,43,116 on Sunday after the detection of 59 cases but no fresh fatality was reported, a health official said.

The COVID-19 death toll remained unchanged at 10,738.

The case positivity rate in MP stood at 0.8 per cent, the official said.

The recovery count increased by 35 to touch 10,32,049, leaving the state with 329 active cases, the official informed.

With 6,611 samples examined during the day, the number of tests in MP went up to 2,93,84,816, he added.

A government release said 11,95,79,358 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, including 1,148 on Sunday.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: total cases 10,43,116, new cases 59, death toll 10,738, recoveries 10,32,049, active cases 329, number of tests so far 2,93,84,816.

