Left Menu

MP logs 59 COVID-19 cases

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 12-06-2022 21:28 IST | Created: 12-06-2022 21:28 IST
MP logs 59 COVID-19 cases
  • Country:
  • India

The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh reached 10,43,116 on Sunday after the detection of 59 cases but no fresh fatality was reported, a health official said.

The COVID-19 death toll remained unchanged at 10,738.

The case positivity rate in MP stood at 0.8 per cent, the official said.

The recovery count increased by 35 to touch 10,32,049, leaving the state with 329 active cases, the official informed.

With 6,611 samples examined during the day, the number of tests in MP went up to 2,93,84,816, he added.

A government release said 11,95,79,358 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, including 1,148 on Sunday.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: total cases 10,43,116, new cases 59, death toll 10,738, recoveries 10,32,049, active cases 329, number of tests so far 2,93,84,816.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA to form scientific team to study UFOs; Diabetes may increase long COVID risk; COVID while pregnant linked to baby brain development issues and more

Science News Roundup: NASA to form scientific team to study UFOs; Diabetes m...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Beijing warns of 'explosive' COVID outbreak as Shanghai begins mass testing; U.S. drops COVID testing for incoming international air travelers and more

Health News Roundup: Beijing warns of 'explosive' COVID outbreak as Shanghai...

 Global
3
Newly discovered fast radio burst challenges what astronomers know about these powerful astronomical phenomena

Newly discovered fast radio burst challenges what astronomers know about the...

 Global
4
INTERVIEW-Canada accuses China of 'very concerning' behaviour in aerial spat

INTERVIEW-Canada accuses China of 'very concerning' behaviour in aerial spat

 Canada

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022