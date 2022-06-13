Delhi govt orders hospital staff to wear designated uniform on duty

The Delhi government on Monday directed the medical staff in its hospitals to wear their designated uniforms, after they were found not wearing it despite getting the allowance for it, according to an official order.

The order issued by Amit Singla, secretary, Health and Family Welfare, said action will be initiated against those not following the directions. It also stated that the staff members draw an allowance for the uniform.

''The medical staff deployed in the health facilities under GNCT of Delhi, including contractual staff, are provided with aprons/uniform allowance and washing allowance.

“However it has been observed that the medical staff are sometimes found without the mandatory uniform, for which allowances are drawn by them in the salary/ provided to them,'' read the order issued by Singla.

The medical directors, medical superintendents, and the department heads will be responsible for compliance with the order.

A senior doctor at Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital called the order a routine exercise, adding that authorities at his hospital ensure that the guidelines are followed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)