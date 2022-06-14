Left Menu

AP now has 126 active Covid-19 cases

PTI | Vijayawada | Updated: 14-06-2022 20:03 IST | Created: 14-06-2022 20:01 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Amaravati, June 14 (PTI): Andhra Pradesh now has 126 active cases of Covid-19.

On April 29, when the state government issued the last Covid-19 bulletin, the state had 20 active cases of the infection.

Over the past few days, the state has been registering 10 fresh cases of coronavirus disease on an average.

"On a day last week, there were 30 fresh cases, which was the highest in more than three months. But now, about 16-17 new cases are being added per day," a senior official of the Health Department said.

He, however, said there have been no instances of hospitalisation of the infected persons.

Also, there has been no fresh Covid-19 toll in the state, he added.

On April 29, the total number of coronavirus positive cases stood at 23,19,683, as per the last official bulletin.

Now, Health Department sources said the overall infection count increased to just over 23.20 lakh.

The total recoveries were about 23.05 lakh and the gross toll 14,730, the sources said.

