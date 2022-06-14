Goa reports 104 new COVID-19 cases, zero death; active tally rises to 549

Goa on Tuesday reported 104 fresh cases of COVID-19, taking its overall count to 2,46,612, while no new death due to the infection was registered in the state, the health department said.

The state's death toll remained unchanged at 3,833, it said in a bulletin.

As many as 30 patients recovered from the infection during the day, taking the count of recoveries to 2,42,230 and leaving the state with 549 active cases, an official said.

Altogether, 1,262 swab samples were tested in the last 24 hours for detection of coronavirus, pushing up their cumulative count in the state to 19,63,181, he said.

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Total cases 2,46,612, new cases 104, death toll 3,833, recoveries 2,42,230, active cases 549, total tests 19,63,181.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)