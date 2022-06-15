Ayurveda is holistic science, useful in preventing diseases including COVID-19, says AIIA Director

By Shalini Bhardwaj Ayurveda is a holistic science which helps create harmony between mind, body and soul, maintain health and can go a long way in preventing diseases including COVID-19, a senior doctor has said.

Dr Tanuja Nesari, Director, All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA), Delhi, told ANI in an interview that people outside India had a greater understanding of the benefits of the traditional Indian system of medicine in the conditions created by COVID-19. She said Ayurveda can also help relieve some post COVID-19 complications.

"It is a knowledge system for a healthy and happy life and creates harmony with the outside environment and within our own self. When we say it is a holistic science, it creates harmony between mind, body and soul. So it is a science which gives us the mental, physical, spiritual and the social well-being," Dr Nesari said. "During the pandemic, more people realised the importance of Ayurveda. It also gave message to the world that health is something that cannot be bought from the pharmacy. We have to earn it with the help of holistic science that includes healthy lifestyle, diet, yoga, recreation, meditation and supplements made with rejuvenating herbs. Panchakarma is also useful. All this really helps us to maintain our own health and prevent diseases."

She said Ayurveda is useful in illness caused by a wrong lifestyle or an unbalanced diet and immunity going down. She said a study conducted at AIIA during CVID-19 has shown that the Ayurvedic treatment has an anti-inflammatory effect, reduces swelling and relieves fatigue.

"We have studied post-COVID complications. Many patients do suffer from insomnia, irritability, anxiety, weakness, fatigue and joint pain. So for all those symptoms, we have initiated the studies which include an Ashwagandha-based formulation and also a Guduchibis -based formulation. We have initiated a multi-centric study not only within India but outside India with our MoU partners," Dr Nesari said. She said it has an anti-inflammatory effect which helps in "reducing swelling in joints" and also has immune-modulator antioxidant effect, which helps in relieving fatigue and also induces good sleep.

"At All India Institute of Ayurveda, we have created a holistic model called Ayur yoga that really gives us mental, physical and spiritual well-being and health. I say that Ayurveda is the physical face of yoga," the Director said. She said the All India Institute of Ayurveda is also doing various studies with IIT Delhi.

"We have signed an MOU with IIT Delhi and our motto is to support tradition with the technology. We have initiated several projects like developing the Herbal Bio Patch and diagnostic tools. We are working on developing the diagnostic tools for cancer management," she added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)