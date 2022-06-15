Left Menu

Goa logs 82 COVID-19 cases; no fatality

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 15-06-2022 21:58 IST | Created: 15-06-2022 21:58 IST
Goa on Wednesday reported 82 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 2,46,694, the state health department said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 3,833 with no fresh COVID-19 fatality. A total of 62 patients were discharged after treatment during the day, which raised the number of recoveries in the coastal state to 2,42,292, the department said.

Goa is now left with 569 active cases.

A total of 1,054 tests were conducted during the day, taking the number of samples collected so far in Goa to 19,63,235.

Goa's COVID-19 figures: Total cases 2,46,694, New cases 82, Death toll 3,833, Discharged 2,42,292, Active cases 569, Samples tested to date 19,64,235.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

