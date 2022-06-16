Left Menu

Morocco's king tests positive for Covid 19

Reuters | Rabat | Updated: 16-06-2022 21:40 IST | Created: 16-06-2022 21:40 IST
King Mohammed VI of Morocco has tested positive for COVID-19 but has exhibited no symptoms, his doctor said on Thursday.

The king will be on sick leave for a couple of days, his doctor Lahcen Belyamani said in a statement carried by state media.

King Mohammed, who holds sweeping powers, has headed the Muslim world's longest-serving dynasty since 1999.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

