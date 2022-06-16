Goa reports 112 COVID-19 cases

Goa on Thursday reported 112 new coronavirus cases but no pandemic-related death, the state health department said.

The tally of infections in the state rose to 2,46,806.

As many as 67 patients recovered, which took the tally of recoveries to 2,42,359.

Death toll remained unchanged at 3,833.

The state now has 614 active cases.

At least 1,225 swab samples were tested on Thursday, taking the total number of coronavirus tests carried out in Goa so far to 19,65,460.

