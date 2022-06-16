Left Menu

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 16-06-2022 23:49 IST | Created: 16-06-2022 23:38 IST
Goa reports 112 COVID-19 cases
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Goa on Thursday reported 112 new coronavirus cases but no pandemic-related death, the state health department said.

The tally of infections in the state rose to 2,46,806.

As many as 67 patients recovered, which took the tally of recoveries to 2,42,359.

Death toll remained unchanged at 3,833.

The state now has 614 active cases.

At least 1,225 swab samples were tested on Thursday, taking the total number of coronavirus tests carried out in Goa so far to 19,65,460.

Goa's COVID-19 figures: Total cases 2,46,806, New cases 112, Death toll 3,833 (unchanged), Discharged 2,42,359, Active cases 614, Samples tested to date 19,65,460.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

