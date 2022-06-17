Chile's Boric suspends in-person agenda due to illness and vaccine side effects

Chilean President Gabriel Boric suspended in-person activities for the remainder of the week due to a viral infection and side effects from a fourth dose of the coronavirus vaccine he received earlier in the week, the presidential office said on Thursday.

The 36-year-old president tested negative for COVID-19 in a PCR test on Thursday. Boric's last activity was a ceremony with diplomats at the presidential palace on Tuesday morning. He then went to his home in Santiago after receiving his second booster dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine and has not had any public activities since then, the president's office told Reuters.

Despite suspending in-person activities, Boric continues to work from home. Boric received his first booster dose in late December, days after being elected president. The previous month, when he was still a candidate, he tested positive for COVID-19 and went into quarantine along with other presidential candidates with whom he had contact. (Report by Natalia Ramos; Writing by Alexander Villegas Editing by Alistair Bell and Sandra Maler)

