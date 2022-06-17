Left Menu

WTO chief urges countries to accept 'unprecedented package' of trade agreements

Reuters | Geneva | Updated: 17-06-2022 05:50 IST | Created: 17-06-2022 05:50 IST
The World Trade Organization chief presented countries with a series of draft trade agreements early on Friday that included pledges on health, food security and urged that they be accepted as a major meeting stretched into its second day of overtime.

The package, which Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala described as "unprecedented", did not currently include two of the most important deals under consideration: fisheries and a partial waiver for intellectual property rights for COVID-19 vaccines.

However, delegates said they may be added later ahead of a final meeting scheduled for 0100 GMT on Friday.

