SC Judge Justice MR Shah undergoes angioplasty, stable now

By Shalini Bhardwaj Justice M R Shah, a sitting judge of the Supreme Court who was airlifted to New Delhi on Thursday after he complained of chest discomfort, has undergone angioplasty at a private hospital in the national capital, said a statement from Fortis Escorts.

Justice Shah was airlifted after he experienced chest discomfort while travelling to Kangra, Himachal Pradesh on Thursday and was admitted to the Fortis Escorts Heart Institute, Okhla, New Delhi, added the statement. He has been placed under the care of Dr Atul Mathur, Executive Director - Cardiology.

Dr Mathur has performed an angioplasty procedure to open the blocked arteries and restore normal blood flow to the heart. The procedure was successfully performed on Thursday by Dr Mathur at about 8 pm. The procedure went off smoothly and thereafter Justice Shah was shifted to the ICU. He is currently stable and under the close observation of Dr Mathur and his team. Justice Shah is expected to be discharged in a couple of days.

"I am stable. There is nothing to worry about. I will be reaching Delhi soon. By the day after tomorrow, I will be better," said Justice Shah's office. (ANI)

