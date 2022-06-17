EU drugs watchdog kicks off rolling review of Moderna's variant vaccine

The European health regulator on Friday initiated https://www.ema.europa.eu/en/news/start-rolling-review-adapted-spikevax-covid-19-vaccine a rolling review of a variant-adapted COVID-19 vaccine from U.S.-based Moderna, as coronavirus cases linked to Omicron sub-variants see an uptick in the region.

Moderna's so-called bivalent targets two strains of SARS-CoV-2, the virus behind COVID-19: the original strain first identified in China, and the Omicron variant.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)