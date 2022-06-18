Odisha's active COVID-19 tally crosses 200-mark

Odisha reported 38 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, taking the tally to 12,88,800, the Health Department said.

The toll remained at 9,126 with no new deaths reported in the last 24 hours.

The state now has 202 active cases, while 12,79,419 people have recovered from the disease, including 21 since Friday, the Health Department said.

The positivity rate was 0.28 per cent as the new cases were detected after testing 13,437 samples.

