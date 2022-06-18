Left Menu

Odisha's active COVID-19 tally crosses 200-mark

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 18-06-2022 17:09 IST | Created: 18-06-2022 17:07 IST
Odisha's active COVID-19 tally crosses 200-mark
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Odisha reported 38 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, taking the tally to 12,88,800, the Health Department said.

The toll remained at 9,126 with no new deaths reported in the last 24 hours.

The state now has 202 active cases, while 12,79,419 people have recovered from the disease, including 21 since Friday, the Health Department said.

The positivity rate was 0.28 per cent as the new cases were detected after testing 13,437 samples.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
This rapidly growing black hole is 500 times bigger than the one in our galaxy

This rapidly growing black hole is 500 times bigger than the one in our gala...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Isolated Greenland polar bear population adapts to climate change; Ancient DNA solves the mystery over the origin of the medieval Black Death and more

Science News Roundup: Isolated Greenland polar bear population adapts to cli...

 Global
3
Jaishankar, Indonesian FM review strategic partnership at 7th India-Indonesia Joint Commission Meeting

Jaishankar, Indonesian FM review strategic partnership at 7th India-Indonesi...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Doctor shortage pushes Portugal's maternity units to the brink; Swiss COVID-19 vaccine purchase plan fails to pass parliament and more

Health News Roundup: Doctor shortage pushes Portugal's maternity units to th...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022